Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.60.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NSP stock opened at $99.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.83.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,920,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,143,000 after buying an additional 61,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,119,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,342,000 after buying an additional 734,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,961,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

