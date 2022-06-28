Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Intel by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

