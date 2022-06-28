Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.