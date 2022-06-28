Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $133.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTLA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $53.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.70. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.15. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

