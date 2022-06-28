Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.12

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.12 and traded as low as C$18.71. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at C$19.12, with a volume of 488,974 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.07.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Inter Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.