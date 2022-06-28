Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

Shares of Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01). Intu Properties shares last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02), with a volume of 165,598,938 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.78. The stock has a market cap of £24.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.
