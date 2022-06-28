Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Stake Cut by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.