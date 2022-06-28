Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) is Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 1.62% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $97,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,207,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 547,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,910,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $151.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.66. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.