Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.9% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 43,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,481,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,423,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $292.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.