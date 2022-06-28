Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,568,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,294,000 after acquiring an additional 301,204 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,029,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,618,000 after acquiring an additional 44,207 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 715,382 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

