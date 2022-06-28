INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) vs. NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Head to Head Survey

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

NuVasive has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NuVasive and INVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive 1 4 6 0 2.45 INVO Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67

NuVasive presently has a consensus price target of $63.78, indicating a potential upside of 25.35%. INVO Bioscience has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given INVO Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than NuVasive.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NuVasive and INVO Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive $1.14 billion 2.32 -$64.09 million ($0.75) -67.84 INVO Bioscience $4.16 million 2.18 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

INVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuVasive.

Profitability

This table compares NuVasive and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive -3.23% 11.85% 4.51% INVO Bioscience -191.70% -137.40% -72.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NuVasive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NuVasive beats INVO Bioscience on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuVasive (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment. The company also offers cervical total disc replacement technology for cervical spinal fusion surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology, and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and Pulse platform, a software ecosystem that integrates multiple hardware technologies into a single, condensed footprint in the operating room. In addition, it provides expandable growing rod implant systems for the treatment of early-onset scoliosis; various biologics that are used to aid in the spinal fusion or bone healing process; Precice, an intramedullary implant device that utilizes the MAGEC technology to non-invasively lengthen the femur and tibia; and onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About INVO Bioscience (Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

