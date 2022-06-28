IRISnet Trading Up 13.3% Over Last Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IRISnet has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $24.59 million and $3.34 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,193.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.86 or 0.15653847 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00176722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00070115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00014883 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,085,308,466 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,819,661 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

