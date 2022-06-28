iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.09.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

