iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Veery Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Veery Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.8% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $372,814,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.32.

