iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,432 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.32.

