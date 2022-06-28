iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Divergent Wealth Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 8.6% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

