iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.4% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.09. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

