iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09.

