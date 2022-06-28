iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Lincoln Capital Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,696,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.42.

