iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

