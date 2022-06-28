iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,226,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter.

EAGG stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.69.

