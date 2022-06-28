iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 351.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 431,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,557 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 287,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 535,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after buying an additional 51,649 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

REET opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

