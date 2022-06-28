iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is PFG Advisors’ Largest Position

PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8,699.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 910,830 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 8.3% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $83,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,918 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $172,552,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,769 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,736,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,065,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

