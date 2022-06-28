iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $71.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

