iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

