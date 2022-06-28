iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Lifted by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,755 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,613,000 after buying an additional 1,080,545 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,873,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

