iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $383,789,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,775,000 after purchasing an additional 643,285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,721 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,286,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,423,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,325,000 after acquiring an additional 344,238 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.62.

