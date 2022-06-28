iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 77,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 49,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average of $110.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

