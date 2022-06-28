iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 13,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $227.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

