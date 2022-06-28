iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $227.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

