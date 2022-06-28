iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $227.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

