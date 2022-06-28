iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Increased by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 3.4% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after buying an additional 741,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,691,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.78 and a 200 day moving average of $161.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

