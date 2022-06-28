iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Affiance Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after acquiring an additional 741,429 shares during the period. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,691,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day moving average is $161.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

