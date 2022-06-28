iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 35,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

