iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,154,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 82.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,093,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,665,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day moving average is $161.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

