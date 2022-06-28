iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lifted by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 7.5% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

