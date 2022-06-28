iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,253,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $214.76 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

