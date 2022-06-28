iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after acquiring an additional 998,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after buying an additional 517,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 454,486 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

