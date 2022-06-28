iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,697,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.