iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,800,000 after purchasing an additional 576,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135,014 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,749,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,547,000 after acquiring an additional 42,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,912,000 after acquiring an additional 312,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,090,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $110.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

