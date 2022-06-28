iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Cut by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 14.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $69,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,723,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 60,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $233.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day moving average of $259.32. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

