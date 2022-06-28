iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,020,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $390.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.