iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.1% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,479,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 111,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,806,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $390.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

