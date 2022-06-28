iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Peterson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,677.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $390.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $404.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.