iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.4% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $390.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.44 and its 200 day moving average is $434.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.