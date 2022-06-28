iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.