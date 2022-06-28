iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average is $104.85. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.