iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $44,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $114.61 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

