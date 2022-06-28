iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 4.7% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $22,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $114.61 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average of $123.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

