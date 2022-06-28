iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 121,231 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,233,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 42,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.41. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

